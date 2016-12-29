Hearing Scheduled on New Psychiatric Unit

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon and Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau have called on the Legislature’s Appropriations and Health and Human Services committees to hold hearings next Thursday at the State House on the proposed new forensic unit to handle mentally ill patients who have committed crimes but who no longer need hospital-level treatment for their illnesses.

Gideon says a hearing is needed.

“As legislators, as people elected to protect taxpayer dollars and also protect to people who are ward of the state, in this case patients at Riverview, we feel it is really important to make sure that questions that we have are answered,” she says.

The hearings will be on the original site proposed by the LePage administration, which is adjacent to the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. That site needs the approval of legislative leaders, who want questions answered before the plan moves forward.

Gov. Paul LePage says lawmakers already have all the information they need, and if legislative leaders will not approve the Augusta site, he has another option in Bangor.