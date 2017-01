A team of paranormal investigators in Maine has captured what it says appears to be the photo of the ghost of a woman at the City Theatre in Biddeford. Legend has it that a young actress who died during a performance in 1904 still haunts the theatre. Eva Gray received four curtain calls that night. But as Susan Sharon reported in this story in 2004, she never got the chance to enjoy her fame.

Here's A Story About That Haunted Biddeford Theater From Our Archives