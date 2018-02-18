Herman Man and Son Die in Snowmobile Crash

A Maine man and his son have died in a snowmobile crash in Hermon. It's the third snowmobile fatality this weekend in Maine.

The Maine Warden Service say 33-year-old Jason Tracy of Hermon and his 10-year-old son were killed when the snowmobile they were riding hit a tree on the edge of a field early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Warden Lt. Dan Scott says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Officials say the boy was wearing a helmet; Tracy was not.

The Warden Service is reminding riders to slow down, never drink and drive and be conscious of hazards and other riders on the trails.