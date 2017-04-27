Maine Public's High School Quiz Show premieres on April 27th, kicking off the show's inaugural 2017 season. Nearly 30 schools from across Maine took the qualifying test and the top eight scoring schools battle it out this spring on Maine Public Television.

The champion team will take home a $1000 prize for their school’s Project Graduation. We'll hear the behind-the-scenes story of the new show—how it was created, what the competition is like, and how the quiz show promotes an emphasis on academics throughout the state.

Shannon Moss, host of the High School Quiz Show, journalist, former news anchor

Nick Woodward, Maine Public's director of media services

Ann M. Bechan, Quiz Show Team Coach, Wells High School [calling in]