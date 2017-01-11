High-Speed Ferry Operator Considers Extending Season

By Irwin Gratz Jan 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - "The Cat" will be back - and maybe earlier than last year. 

Bay Ferries chief Mark McDonald has told a Nova Scotia legislative committee he plans on beginning a new year of round of high-speed ferry trips between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and Portland, Maine, on June 1, two weeks earlier than last year.  

McDonald also said he'd like to keep running until Oct. 15.  Those two weeks could prove more problematic since they correspond with peak cruise ship season;  both use the Ocean Gateway terminal on Portland's waterfront.

