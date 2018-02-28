Hope Hicks To Resign As White House Communications Director

White House communications director Hope Hicks is resigning and will depart in the next few weeks.

The New York Times, which broke the story, says Hicks had been considering leaving "for several months." Hicks, who has been working with the president for three years, managed to stay in his orbit even as many others have been pushed out.

President Trump called Hicks "outstanding."

"She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person," Trump said in a statement. "I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

News of Hicks' departure comes a day after she testified before the House intelligence committee regarding its investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

