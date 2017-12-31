Hospital Construction Would Shut Down Congress Street

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Officials in Portland say they're going to be scrutinizing a proposal by Maine Medical Center to shut down part of a busy road for eight weeks for construction.



The hospital wants to close a one-block section of Congress Street to make room for a crane that's part of an effort to add three floors to the visitor parking garage.



John Porter, a spokesman for MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Med, said tells the Portland Press Herald that there's no other place to put the crane.



City officials say it's not a done deal.



The $512 million expansion is expected to take about five years to complete and will include a new entranceway, surgery center and tower additions, in addition to expanded parking.