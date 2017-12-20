Hospital Under Partial Lockdown In Police Investigation

MILLINOCKET, Maine - Authorities say a Maine hospital is under partial lockdown during a police investigation.



The Millinocket Regional Hospital remained on partial lockdown Wednesday. Officials said the emergency room was not affected. They called the lockdown imposed Tuesday night a precautionary measure to control the flow of people in and out of the building.



It's not immediately clear what led to the lockdown. Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said state police will provide more details about the overnight investigation at a news conference Wednesday.