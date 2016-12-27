House Republican Leader Calls for Special Committee to Address Drug Crisis

The assistant Republican leader in the House, Rep. Ellie Espling of New Gloucester, wants a special legislative committee to focus on the state’s opiate drug crisis.

Citing a record number of drug overdose deaths, Espling says the issue deserves creation of a special legislative committee to look at all aspects of the crisis. She says last year’s legislation was just a start.

“I do think we need to have a full, comprehensive analysis of what we are doing, what is working, what is not working. Where are we focusing our resources?” she says.

Espling says a so-called special select committee is warranted, and will introduce an order creating one next month, if she gets the support of House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Mike Thibodeau. Both say they are considering the proposal.