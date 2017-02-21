Hundreds Gather Near Maine State House for 'Not My Presidents Day'

AUGUSTA, Maine - More than 200 demonstrators have gathered outside the State House in Augusta for a "Not My Presidents Day'' rally to oppose Republican President Donald Trump and his administration.



The Kennebec Journal reports that protesters on Monday chanted slogans including "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter,'' and held up signs such as "Impeach Trump'' and "Not Our President.''



People sang "God Bless America'' and "The Star-Spangled Banner'' and also encouraged each other to attend future resistance gatherings.



James Cook, a social science professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, invited people to call the state's elected officials. Cook said he's taking a group to the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday afternoon.