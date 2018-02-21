Ice Fisherman Saves Friend on Frozen Pond

A Maine ice fisherman with no first-aid training saved his friend who collapsed on a frozen pond by performing CPR.

Gary Croteau tells the Sun Journal he had invited his friend out to Taylor Pond in Auburn Saturday for ice fishing. Croteau and his friend were drilling holes in the pond when the 77-year-old suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

Croteau says he administered CPR as someone on the shore called 911. His friend started breathing again before he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment. Croteau says his friend is in good condition. Doctors are performing tests to determine what happened.

Croteau says he used what he had seen on TV when he performed the life-saving procedure.