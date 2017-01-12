Ideas From The CBC

Tuesday, January 17 at 2:00 pm

SCREENED OFF: The Dangers of an Insular Web

Corporate control, and the "tyranny of the popular." Fake news, filter bubbles, and apps as "walled gardens." Have we lost a free and democratic internet? And did we do this to ourselves?

Sue Gardner, ex-of the Wikimedia Foundation, writer Hossein Derakhan, and Brodie Fenlon of CBC Digital News join Paul Kennedy onstage at Ryerson University's Centre for Free Expression, in Toronto.

Source: http://www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas/ideas-for-january-2017-1.3911465