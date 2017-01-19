Thursday, January 26 at 2:00 pm

Commute From Hell

Work can't help but be affected when people spend almost as much time commuting as they spend on the job. How can a stressful commute impact a person's professional performance? What does it ultimately do to family life, or social engagements? Another in IDEAS' ongoing annual consideration of work-related mobility issues looks at the terrible experience of Toronto commuters.

Paul Kennedy speaks with five regular Toronto commuters, and hears some of their horrendous stories about getting from home to work, and back again. Our guide is Stephanie Premji, who has been studying work-related mobility issues as part of a larger research project called On the Move.

Guests in the program:

Stephanie Premji teaches at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She's part of a seven-year research project called On the Move, which is studying work-related mobility issues across Canada, and around the globe.

Baolinh is a mother, and a regular TTC commuter.

Elif lives in downtown Toronto, but commutes for two hours in either direction to get to a job that she loves in Aurora.

Margot takes Toronto transit to school every day, and is trying to resist the temptation to get a driver's licence and buy a car.

Rabiul immigrated to Canada as an engineer, and found precarious work as a temporary labourer in Toronto.

Siddharsana is a student at the Scarborough Campus of the University of Toronto. Almost all of her fellow students are commuters.

To listen to the audio of “Commute From Hell” on Ideas From the CBC online, please click HERE.