Immigrant & Refugee Services in Maine

What services are in place to empower immigrants and refugees once they come to Maine? Many of these newer arrivals thrive once they are connected to job skills, health care services, language instruction and basic cultural guidance.

Guests: Holly Lasagna, Health Promotion Manager at Healthy Androscoggin Alain J Nahimana, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center (GPIWC), Interim Executive DirectorJulia Trujillo Luengo, director, Office of Economic Opportunity, City of Portland