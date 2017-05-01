Immigrants, Allies to Rally for Non-Native Rights in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine residents are joining with members of the state's immigrant community to rally for the rights of non-native Americans.



The rally is planned for 6 p.m. Monday in Congress Square Park in Portland. Speakers will include Sue Roche of Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project and Hamdia Ahmed, a local activist from University of Southern Maine.



Rallies and marches are planned throughout the country on Monday. Organizers of the Portland rally say they're troubled by an executive order from President Donald Trump to force cities to comply with immigration officials or face loss of federal money.



A federal judge blocked that executive order.



Federal immigration officers detained an asylum seeker from Somalia after a court appearance in Portland last month. Organizers of Monday's event say the detention stemmed from Trump's anti-immigrant sentiment.