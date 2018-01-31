Portland Region Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues Series

February 8, 2018

7:00 am to 9:00 am

Holiday Inn by the Bay

Portland

Join Mark Vogelzang, President and CEO of Maine Public, for a talk on "Why Independent Journalism Matters." Vogelzang will discuss the state of public radio and television today, the strategic decision to emphasize and put resources behind deeper, in-depth reporting at Maine Public, and the role of NPR and PBS in a complicated media world where the lines between real news and not-so-real news have become blurred.

From Ken Burns' The Vietnam War to the PBS Newshour, and from All Things Considered to a new Classical music radio network, the amount of programming that our state-wide public broadcaster provides to Mainers is substantial. Vogelzang will look ahead at challenges, but also opportunities in the 50th year of the Public Broadcasting Act here in Maine.

Register Here.

If not an existing Portland Chamber Member, we invite you to become one for the day! After you register and are directed to check out, use the word mainepublic (lower case, all one word) in the checkout box to receive the Portland Chamber Member price (a $10 savings!).