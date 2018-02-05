Industry: Keep State-Funded Lobster Marketing Group Afloat

  • Live lobsters are packed and weighed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York in Dec. 2015.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press File

Members of Maine’s lobster industry say the state should keep funding a marketing group that uses fees from those within the industry to promote seafood in the U.S.

Maine Lobstermen’s Association President Dave Cousens told members of the state’s Marine Resources Committee that the Lobster Marketing Collaborative helps tell the story of Maine lobster.

“It’s a $1.5 billion industry in this state. And we’d like to see more money for marketing, but understand with the budget and everything that’s probably not going to happen. But we definitely need to keep this going. I mean, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

The marketing collaborative has has an annual budget of $2.2 million. It’s been criticized by some in the industry who say they don’t see enough return on investment.

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative
Maine Public

