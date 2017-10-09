Initiative Seeks To Restore Civility In Public Debate

Irwin Gratz talks with Dr. Carolyn Lukensmeyer on the effort to restore civility to public debate.

Civility in public debate seems to be lacking these days. But that very lack of civility is prompting some groups to begin to actively promote it. Dr. Carolyn Lukensmeyer is executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse. She was in Portland to launch an initiative that seeks to engage 100,000 people in four states on the importance of more civil discourse. She spoke with Maine Public Radio's Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz, who asked Dr. Lukensmeyer to start by defining civility.



