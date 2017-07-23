Inmate at Maine State Prison Dies

WARREN, Maine - An inmate at the Maine State Prison in Warren has died. According to the Maine Department of Corrections, the death of 47 year old Charles L. Pettigrow was "anticipated."



In May 2016, Pettigrow was sentenced to two years each for two counts of unauthorized taking, and two years for eluding an officer, to be served concurrently. A two year sentence for a 2015 drug conviction had been suspended when he was arrested on the more recent charges in March 2016. He would have been eligible for parole on October 28th of this year.

WCSH-TV is reporting that the deceased's sister contacted its newsroom to tell them that Pettigrow suffered from cancer of the blood.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will review Pettigrow's death. The Maine State Police will also conduct a review.