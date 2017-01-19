Inmate Sues Maine City, Says His Absentee Ballot Denied

BANGOR, Maine - An inmate in Maine has filed a lawsuit saying officials denied him the right to vote in the 2016 presidential election.



The Kennebec Journal reports that 35-year-old Raishawn Key, who is originally from New York, sought an injunction and filed a suit against the city of Augusta in federal court in Bangor on Jan. 5. Key, who is at the Maine State Prison, says his absentee ballot request was denied. He is seeking $100,000.



Officials say the address Key listed when he was arrested and sentenced to six years for drug trafficking in 2013 doesn't exist. A lawyer for the city says Key failed to clarify his address with state officials and never proved his residency.



A judge denied Key's request for court-appointed counsel.