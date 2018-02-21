Intertidal Zones

We explore who owns the inter-tidal zone in Maine. There are currently two cases before the Maine Supreme Court asking this question. Law professor Orlando Delogu has written a book arguing that recent Maine Supreme Court decisions on this matter are wrong. He joins us as well as an attorney who has represented many property owners in this matter.

Guests: Orlando Delogu, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Maine School of Law; author of Maine's Beaches Are Public Property: The Bell Cases Must Be Reexamined

Pete Thaxter, attorney, has represented landowners in seminal cases regarding the intertidal zone

Stephen Rappaport, reporter with the The Ellsworth American, has long covered waterfront and fishing issues Downeast, including current debate over rockweed harvesting