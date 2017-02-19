Investigation Into Police Shooting In Portland Begins

Internal and external reviews of the Portland Police Department are underway after an officer fatally shot a man holding a pellet gun.

The department hasn't identified the officer who shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker on Saturday. He's been placed on administrative leave.

State law requires the Maine Attorney General's office investigate officer-involved shootings. The police department is conducting an internal investigation and creating an ``incident review team'' to determine if any policy, training, procedural or equipment changes are needed. The team will include Portland police officers and command staff, a Maine State Police officer, a police chief from an outside agency, the police department's legal adviser and a community member. 

Portland Police Shoot Man Brandishing Pellet Gun

A Portland police officer has fatally shot a man brandishing a pellet gun that looked like a rifle yesterday.
 
Police received reports of a man walking through the parking lot of the Union Station Plaza strip mall screaming and pointing a gun at cars shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday. Conflicting reports to police described the gun as a shotgun, rifle or BB gun but was a rifle-style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope. 
 
The man, 22-year-old Chance David Baker of Portland died at a local hospital. 

