Investigation Into Police Shooting In Portland Begins

Internal and external reviews of the Portland Police Department are underway after an officer fatally shot a man holding a pellet gun.



The department hasn't identified the officer who shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker on Saturday. He's been placed on administrative leave.



State law requires the Maine Attorney General's office investigate officer-involved shootings. The police department is conducting an internal investigation and creating an ``incident review team'' to determine if any policy, training, procedural or equipment changes are needed. The team will include Portland police officers and command staff, a Maine State Police officer, a police chief from an outside agency, the police department's legal adviser and a community member.