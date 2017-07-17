'It's Raining Needles': Drug Crisis Creates Pollution Threat

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are considering whether to repeal the current 24-month limit on MaineCare treatment of opioid addiction with Suboxone.

Rep. Patty Hymanson is a retired doctor. The York Democrat said the limit on coverage is unwarranted, and urged her colleagues to repeal it.

“Relapse brings nothing but pain with the potential for criminal behavior, overdose and death," Hymanson said. "Keeping the two-year cap on Suboxone and evidence-based treatment is arbitrary and unsound.”