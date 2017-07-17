'It's Raining Needles': Drug Crisis Creates Pollution Threat

By Michael Casey - Associated Press 56 minutes ago
  • In this June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison walks through an encampment where addicts shoot up along the Merrimack River in Lowell, Mass.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press

LOWELL, Mass. - Increasing numbers of discarded needles from drug users are turning up in cities and towns across the country, finding their way into rivers, parks and onto beaches.
 
In Portland, Maine, officials have collected more than 700 needles so far this year, putting them on track to handily exceed the nearly 900 gathered in all of 2016. In March alone, San Francisco collected more than 13,000 syringes, compared with only about 2,900 the same month in 2016.
 
People, often children, risk getting stuck by discarded needles, raising the prospect they could contract blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis or HIV.
 
Cities, often prodded by anxious residents, are responding to the growing threat by stepping up their tracking and collection efforts. Others are turning to needle exchange programs.

opioid abuse

Related Content

Bill Tackles Opioid Crisis in Rural Maine

By May 3, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine - A Republican's bill tackles the opioid crisis in a rural Maine county with the state's highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

Republican Sen. Joyce Maker's bill would provide $1.6 million to create a pilot project for treatment and recovery services in Washington County.

Her bill is set for a work session Wednesday and could receive a key committee vote.

The county has the highest average rate of drug overdose deaths in Maine with 19.7 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents. Its rate of drug-affected babies is nearly double the statewide average.

Maine Lawmakers Consider Repealing Limit on Opioid Treatment

By Apr 28, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are considering whether to repeal the current 24-month limit on MaineCare treatment of opioid addiction with Suboxone. 

Rep. Patty Hymanson is a retired doctor.  The York Democrat said the limit on coverage is unwarranted, and urged her colleagues to repeal it.

“Relapse brings nothing but pain with the potential for criminal behavior, overdose and death," Hymanson said. "Keeping the two-year cap on Suboxone and evidence-based treatment is arbitrary and unsound.”