It's Unanimous: Legislature Votes to Delay Retail Pot Shops in Maine

The Legislature has approved a bill that will delay the retail sale of marijuana until next year.

The House and Senate overwhelming endorsed the emergency measure, 143-0 and 34-0, respectively. The bill also fixes a drafting error in the citizen-initiated law to ensure that minors cannot posses marijuana.

The proposal now goes Gov. Paul LePage, but it’s unclear if he’ll sign or veto the legislation before the citizen-initiated law goes into effect Jan. 30. The bill passed Thursday only affects the retail sale of marijuana. Adults age 21 and older will still be able to possess and use marijuana at the end of the month. Adults will also be able grow a small number of plants at that time.

Lawmakers are expected to make additional changes to the law throughout the session. A special committee will oversee many of those changes, which could include shifting oversight of the taxing, licensing and testing of retail marijuana from the state’s agriculture department to the agency that manages alcohol. House Republicans attempted to amend the bill Tuesday to make immediately make the oversight agency change, while also adding $1.6 million from the state’s general fund to pay for the rulemaking process.

The amendment was defeated largely along party lines with Democrats arguing that such changes should be reviewed and debated by the committee overseeing implementation of the law.

House Republican leader Kenneth Fredette, of Newport, said failure to adopt the amendment could provoke a veto by the governor. But the Democratic-controlled House, and the Republican controlled Senate, appeared willing to risk that outcome.

If LePage vetoes the bill, and lawmakers fail to muster the two-thirds majority to override him, the marijuana law could go into effect with a loophole that Attorney General Janet Mills says will allow minors to possess marijuana.

Adults 21 and older will still be allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces and consume it on private property on Jan. 30, even if the moratorium becomes law. But the delay effectively gives state lawmakers and affected agencies more time to develop rules governing the commercial cultivation and sale of marijuana. It also allows state lawmakers more time to tinker with the law during the current legislative session.

Lawmakers have submitted roughly 50 marijuana bills that deal with everything from packaging to testing for impaired driving.

The referendum passed by voters in November initially gave the state nine months to create the regulatory structure for retail sales. The moratorium essentially adds three months to the original timetable. It requires agencies to complete rule making to allow for retail sales by the end of October, but delays such sales until February of next year. Additionally, it limits the amount of concentrated marijuana a person can possess to five grams, while prohibiting the use of marijuana in a vehicle by a driver or passenger.

Lawmakers are expected to devote a lot of time to legal marijuana, to the chagrin of some of its opponents. Nonetheless, the referendum left a lot of regulations in the hands of the Legislature and the agencies that will have oversight over legal pot.

Maine is one of eight states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized marijuana. It joined three others to do so in November, winning here by just over 4,000 votes statewide.

The moratorium closely follows a similar move by the Massachusetts Legislature, which also put off retail sales but kept personal use and possession legal.

Supporters of Question 1, which legalized pot, initially pushed back against the moratorium, arguing that it create a lengthy period during which adults can possess and use but not purchase recreational marijuana. Supporters of legalization argued that a prolonged period would allow the existing black market to continue while the state lost out on taxing marijuana.