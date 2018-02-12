Jamie Anderson Repeats, Winning Olympic Gold In Slopestyle

U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson won the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the Winter Olympics in South Korea on Monday, successfully defending the gold medal she won at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Anderson won after high winds delayed the competition at Phoenix Snow Park. She is now tied with four other athletes as the only the snowboarders to win two gold medals at the Olympic Winter Games.

as the only snowboarders to win two gold medals at the Olympics.

The strong wind also forced a change in format: instead of having three runs to attain a best score, the athletes were given just two tries. It turned out that Anderson, 27, needed only one: her first run netted a score of 83.00 – easily the best of the field, with the other podium finishers scoring around 72 and 74 points.

Canada's Laurie Blouin won silver, and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi won bronze. Two of Anderson's fellow Americans in the field, Jessika Jenson and Haley Langland, finished in the top 10. Julia Marino was 11th.

With the win, Anderson joins Red Gerard as America's two Olympic gold medalists in slopestyle; the U.S. also swept the event in Sochi, where it was held for the first time at the Winter Olympics.

In addition to the shorter final, the snowboarders' two qualifying runs were canceled, as organizers tried to adjust the crowded schedule. Those qualifying runs had originally been scheduled for Sunday afternoon — but high winds changed that plan.

Windy conditions in Pyeongchang have forced the postponement of events at other venues as well, including the women's giant slalom and men's downhill.

