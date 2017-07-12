Jan Garrity

I am a ret US Navy Nurse Vietnam era and on the Arabian Peninsula during Operation Desert Storm As A Combat Stress Nurse.

As I think back to 1973 I remember all the US Marines and their famiilies that I was Honored to care for at Camp Pendelton, CA.

We received word that we were to house the POWs they were on their way from the Philippines as they made their way home to the arms of their families ,we readied the ward that they would be housed on for a short period as they reunited with their families ,we were so very privileged to be a part of their initial recovery as some of our Marines had been captive over ten years in filthy,,rat infested brutal camps led by sadistic and merciless guards As the Ward readied we were advised that our small cadre of medical and nursing personnel would stand at attention as they came up the short walk to be reunited in private with their families on the ward The Day arrived and the Marines escorted the Liberated POWs from the heli pads to Our Hospital ,As a Young Ensign I remember Fumbling with my Navy Cap as I raced out the Hospital door to stand at attention with my small Hospital Group…The first black car drove up to the walkway and we snapped to attention and held our salutes with our eyes straight ahead as The first door was opened by a fellow US Marine a Tall Gaunt US Marine in his dress blues looked at us with a bright Smile and held his salute as he walked past us My eyes blurred with tears as they streamed down my face as one by one Our Brave Marines thin gaunt limping.Broke into broad smiles as they passed by and Ito the long awaited embrace of their families and to their FREEDOM. NEVER EVER FORGET FREEDOM IS NOT FREE I WILL NEVER EVER FORGET OUR BRAVE AND WONDERFUL VIETNAM VETERANS AND ALL OUR MILITARY VETERANS AND THIR FAMILIES GOD BLESS AMERICA I SALUTE ALL FROM MY HEART.