Joe Ciarrocca

I served during the Vietnam era; 1967-1970, it was a nightmare all the time and I will be brief.

While being at war almost constantly, and you can google the US wars timeline since white people invaded North America, it appears the human atrocity that is war has yet to sink into the minds of Americans. This is the problem that is not getting enough thoughtful attention. We are an unaware, non-perceptive people.

The post military experience for many, most people is not a very pleasant experience.

In 1931, P.D. Ouspensky stated humans have sunk into another period of barbarism! And this is where we have been and still are!