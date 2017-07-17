Jonette Christian, Holden

My Vietnam War Story

My family were liberal Democrats for generations. My father, a college professor, used to describe our family’s politics with pride, as “the left wing of the left wing.”

Read more…

In l964, we were sighing a great sigh of relief that that awful war mongering Barry Goldwater had lost the election, and as my father said, “Thank God, our kind of people are in the White House” . And even better, LBJ was surrounded by those super smart Ivy league educated advisors from the Kennedy administration, the people described in David Halberstam’s famous book about Vietnam, “The Best and the Brightest.”

So I went off to college in l965 feeling pretty good about the country. During the fall, I noticed that about 5 to 7 people were standing in front of the student union in a silent protest against the war in Vietnam. And I wondered: what could be their problem? Everyone knows that we’re in Vietnam to protect a fledgling democracy from a communist takeover, and if we didn’t stop the communists in Vietnam, then we’d be fighting them in Singapore, Indonesia or Australia. It was called the “domino theory”, and lots of smart people were explaining it to us from The New York Times, my family’s favorite news paper.

One day, a friend of mine was among those anti-war activists. And it was a friend whose intelligence I deeply respected. So I asked her why she was protesting the war. In a very nice way, she said: “You don’t know how much you don’t know.” And oh man, were those prophetic words. And my curiosity was aroused. She gave me a reading list, which included the famous journalist, Bernard Fall. And as I read, I realized that the way the war was being described to us in the main stream media, was nothing like the truth. Obviously, journalists were simply repeating the political narrative they were fed by a liberal president they instinctively trusted.

Years later, many key players from the Vietnam era noted Bernard Fall’s accuracy and comprehension in his writing about the Vietnam War. In Colin Powell’s, 1995 autobiography, My American Journey, he wrote: I recently reread Bernard Fall’s book on Vietnam, Street Without Joy. Fall makes painfully clear that we had almost no understanding of what we had gotten ourselves into. I cannot help thinking that if President Kennedy or President Johnson had spent a quiet weekend at Camp David reading that perceptive book, they would have returned to the White House Monday morning and immediately started to figure out a way to extricate ourselves from the quicksand of Vietnam.

So, at age 18, I came to a very different view about the Vietnam War than my parents. And frankly, I was proud. For the first time in my life, I had done my own thinking and my own research. And I was excited to share this knowledge with my parents. My mother, without a college education, was naturally curious and humble. She read Bernard Fall and came to the same conclusion as I had. But my father—with the Ph.D. simply refused to read anything that contradicted his firmly held beliefs. He decided that we were buffaloed by communist propaganda, and since he had lived through World War II—with the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia and Poland, the “domino theory” made perfect sense to him. He just couldn’t see that Vietnam was not World War II. So we argued passionately about the Vietnam War until l969. When Hubert Humphrey ran for president, acknowledging that mistakes had happened regarding Vietnam—and 50,000 Americans had died by then—my father finally conceded, “Well, there was more to this thing than we thought”. My mother and I rolled our eyes.

Later on I read multiple books about Vietnam, as I wanted to learn more about this period of history that I had lived through. And the best book I ever read was Barbara Tuchmans’ book: The March of Folly which I highly recommend for the curious.

The Vietnam War left me with two important take home messages: 1. Sometimes the people you instinctively trust and admire are dead wrong about a really important matter. And even highly educated so called “experts” can be trapped in group think. 2. There is no substitute for doing your own homework on any issue. Roll up your sleeves. Dig into a wide variety of sources. Keep an open mind and think for yourself.