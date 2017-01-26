Judge Agrees to Settlement for Black Lives Matter Protesters

PORTLAND, Maine - Seventeen participants in a Black Lives Matter protest that blocked traffic in Portland have admitted to disorderly conduct under an agreement that will absolve them of charges if they stay out of trouble.
 
As part of the agreement, the protesters will attend a session to address their concerns next week with Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuk and Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman.
 
The group organized the protest in July after two black men were killed by police in Louisiana and Minnesota.
 
The protesters are required to donate $140 to a victim's compensation fund and pay $60 for the special Restorative Justice Program.
 
A judge agreed to the terms on Thursday. The misdemeanor charges will disappear if the protesters stay out of trouble for the next six months.

