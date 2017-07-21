Judge Postpones Sanborn Hearing Until October

  Anthony Sanborn Jr. is overcome with emotion in court in April after a judge granted him bail. He is flanked by attorneys Amy Fairfield (left) and Kevin Moynihan.
    Anthony Sanborn Jr. is overcome with emotion in court in April after a judge granted him bail. He is flanked by attorneys Amy Fairfield (left) and Kevin Moynihan.
    Patty Wight / Maine Public/file

The hearing for a man who claims he was falsely convicted of murder 25 years ago has been delayed till October.

Anthony Sanborn was released on bail this spring after a key witness in his original trial recanted her testimony, casting doubt on Sanborn's conviction of the murder of Jessica Briggs in Portland in 1989. 

A hearing to determine whether his conviction should be dropped or dismissed was scheduled to start next week.  According to the Attorney General's office, Justice Joyce Wheeler decided to postpone it due to a number of outstanding motions that must be decided before the hearing can proceed.

 

