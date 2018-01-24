Related Program: 
Maine Things Considered

Judge Says LePage Can't Withhold $3 Million In Job Training Funds

By 7 hours ago


  A federal judge Wednesday denied a request by Gov. Paul LePage to withhold about $3 million in federal job training funds from one of Maine's regional workforce boards while a lawsuit brought against his administration is appealed.

Earlier this month, Judge John Woodcock ordered LePage to release the $3 million to Coastal Counties Workforce Inc., a regional workforce board based in Brunswick. Coastal Counties filed suit against the governor and state Labor Commissioner John Butera in October because LePage has withheld about $8 million in federal job training funds that are intended to go to the three regional boards.
LePage appealed the ruling and asked Woodcock to allow the state to continue withholding the funds while the appeal plays out. However, Woodcock denied that request Wednesday. In his decision, Woodcock writes that LePage has only a "modest likelihood" of winning an appeal. He also says that if LePage continues to refuse to release the $3 million to Coastal Counties, the workforce board will face "irreparable injury," with a good chance that it will go out of business by June.
A spokesperson for the governor did not respond to request for comment.

Tags: 
Maine Public
Governor LePage
Coastal Counties Workforce
topstories

Related Content

Judge Orders LePage To Release $3 Million In Job Training Funds

By Jan 3, 2018
Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks during a conference of New England's governors and eastern Canada's premiers to discuss closer regional collaboration, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Boston.
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

A federal judge has ordered Gov. Paul LePage to release about $3 million in federal job training funds to one of Maine’s three regional workforce boards.

The decision comes four months after the governor refused to release about $8 million in federal funds that are intended to go to the regional boards, including about $3 million for Coastal Counties Workforce, Inc., based in Brunswick.

LePage has repeatedly tried to consolidate the boards into one to reduce administrative costs, but those efforts have been rejected by federal officials.