Justin Alfond Not Running for Governor

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Former Democratic lawmaker Justin Alfond says he's sitting out the 2018 gubernatorial race.



Alfond announced the decision Friday through Facebook and said a 2018 run isn't the right thing for him and his family.



Alfond is a former Senate leader who co-owns Bayside Bowl in Portland. His grandfather founded the Dexter Shoe Company and a charitable foundation in his own name.



Republican Sen. Susan Collins has said she's weighing whether to run for governor or stay in office. Announced candidates include former state health commissioner Mary Mayhew, a Republican, and state Treasurer Teresa Hayes, an independent.



Others include libertarian Richard Light, Green Independent Jay Parker Dresser Lunt and Republican Deril Stubenrod. Democrats running include progressive Betsy Sweet; Patrick Eisenhart, a military retiree; and lawyer and Army veteran Adam Cote.