Kathleen Jarvis

I enlisted in the Army January 1968. I was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the time. Since I was not a Registered Nurse I was not allowed to go to Vietnam. My duty took me to stateside & Germany based Army hospitals where many of the wounded soldiers were transported directly from the field hospitals in Vietnam.

Read more...

I cared for soldiers who had everything from relatively minor wounds to very catastrophic ones. What I discovered was the most important thing for these men was listening to their stories. Over the three years I was enlisted I heard all sorts of stories, but one has stuck with me over the years. Here is the story as it was told to me.

“I was patrolling with my six man platoon. My position was covering the rear along the edge of a rice paddy while the other five members of my platoon fanned out through the paddy. There was long grass before getting to the trees. As I moved forward along the grass line a Vietcong soldier stood up from the grass and pointed a rifle at me. He looked like he was maybe 16-17 years old. I pointed my rifle at him. Everything seemed like it was slow motion. You could tell he was hesitant to shoot. My training said shoot the enemy, but I could not in good conscience shoot a kid. It seemed like we stood there pointing rifles at each other for a long time. His rifle went off & he disappeared as quickly as he appeared. I felt pain in my right hand & saw that I had been hit. That scene keeps playing through my head in my dreams and and often during the day. Did I do the right thing by not shooting him? I could have easily done it, but he was just a kid.”