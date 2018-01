More than 40 million Americans have kidney disease. In Maine, more than 180,000 people have the disease. We’ll discuss the different types of kidney disease, treatment options and their cost, and what’s on the horizon for helping those with the disease.

Guests:Dr. James Wasserman, Medical Director of Southern Maine Dialysis Facility Genevieve Morgan, author and editor who is dealing with kidney disease.Paul Conway, President of the American Association of Kidney Patients