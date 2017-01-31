King and Poliquin Propose Revisions to Acadia National Park's Boundary Policies

BANGOR, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King and 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin met in Ellsworth Monday to announce they will introduce companion legislation in the Senate and House to revise boundary policies at Acadia National Park.

Recent disputes between Downeast wormers, clammers and seaweed harvesters with the National Park Service over inter-tidal boundary rights prompted the legislation.

Dan Harrington, president of the Independent Marine Worm Harvesters Association, says the legislation should end the debate over access to the state's marine resources near Acadia National Park.

"This is a pretty big deal - these areas are extremely vital and important to the state's economy," said Harrington. "These fisheries are and always have been a staple of the state of Maine's economy and more importantly for the families around Maine who depend on the resources and the access to them."

The legislation will also address a wide range of issues related to Acadia, including the 2015 Schoodic Woods land transfer to the park service and releasing restrictions on a parcel of land in the town of Tremont.