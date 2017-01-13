King Backs Probe of Comey's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King told NPR this morning he welcomes the decision of the Justice Department Inspector General to investigate how F.B.I. Director James Comey handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton's e-mails - and, the independent senator says, what Comey said about it during the presidential campaign.

"I think it is important from a historical point of view, but also looking forward," King said. "So we know, and the F.B.I. knows, and the federal law enforcement people know, you know, what are the rules of the road here - when do you talk about investigations?"

Comey said he welcomes the probe. President-elect Trump tweeted this morning that Hillary Clinton was "guilty as hell" and should never have been allowed to run for president.