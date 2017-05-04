King Concerned About Meeting Growing Demand for US Special Operations Forces

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, says he's worried that the demand for special operations forces is putting too much pressure on the highly trained units, and that training for new special operations personnel is falling behind.

In a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, which King sits on, the commander of the Special Operations Command, Gen. Raymond Thomas, said there are challenges in meeting the growing demand for special ops in certain parts of the world.

“I certainly hope you will let the committee know about those issues," King said, "and if there are recruitment and retention issues that our actions here can help alleviate, we certainly want to do that.”

Small scale special operations by Army Rangers and Navy SEALS are increasing across the world and particularly in the Mideast.

