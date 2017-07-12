King Not Ready to Say Trump Junior's Actions Are Criminal

Maine Independent Senator Angus King told CNN today he doesn’t know if the latest revelation about Donald Trump Junior’s meeting last year with a Russian attorney means any crimes were committed. He says a question that remains is what happened in the meeting and after.

“Were there further relationships, connections, coordination? And that’s what we don’t know,” King told the cable news channel. “This revelation is certainly an important piece of evidence. it doesn’t define the case, it doesn’t end the case, but it’s just one more piece of what we’re trying to dig into and understand.”

King says something that’s been very well established is that the Russian’s tried to interfere in U.S. elections in 2016.

King and fellow Maine Senator Susan Collins serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee which is investigating Russian attempts to influence American elections.