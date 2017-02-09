King on Trump Picks: Nope, Nope, Nope, Nope --- and Nope

Sen. Angus King of Maine says he will vote against President Donald Trump's picks to lead the departments of Treasury and Health and Human Services.

Georgia Rep. Tom Price, nominee for Health secretary, supports eliminating the Affordable Care Act and privatizing Medicare, two positions that King opposes. And King doesn't think Steven Mnuchin, nominee for Treasury secretary, will champion the interests of "hard-working Mainers.''

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voted against Trump's nominee for Education secretary, Betsy Devos, who was confirmed. King also opposes Trump's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, and to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt.

King voted for six of Trump's picks, including James Mattis as Defense secretary, John Kelly as Homeland Security secretary and Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.