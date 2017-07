An update on LMF, which was established in 1987. To date, LMF has helped protect more than 600,000 acres of land in Maine through matching funds, forming partnerships with conservation organizations at all levels of society, from town parks and recreation departments to the federal agencies.

Guests: Kate Dempsey, State Director, The Nature Conservancy in MaineDavid Trahan, Executive Director, Sportsman's Alliance of MaineJeff Romano, Public Policy Coordinator, Maine Coast Heritage Trust