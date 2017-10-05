Landlords Have Raised Over $146,000 To Oppose Portland’s ‘Fair Rent’ Ballot Question

Portland landlords are digging deep to fight a “fair rent” referendum question on the city’s November ballot.

Backers of the lengthy item describe it as a temporary rent stabilization plan. Landlords are calling it rent control, and campaign finance reports filed at City Hall Thursday show the Say No To Rent Control group has raised more than $146,000.

Dozens of landlords, located in Portland and as far away as San Francisco, contributed as much as $15,000 each compared with a total of just over $3,000 raised by the Fair Rent Portland group that proposed the initiative.