Largest Solar Array In Maine Is Now Fully Operational

MADISON, Maine - Maine's largest solar array is now fully operational as the final 25 percent of the 26,000-panel array was brought online this week.



The final part of the solar farm in Madison was brought online Wednesday, and the array will generate enough electricity to power 700 homes. The Portland Press Herald reports the farm generates enough electricity to satisfy the needs of about 20 percent of the district's customers.



Madison Electric Works has signed a 26-year agreement with Ohio-based IGS Solar to purchase all generated electricity at a fixed rate. After six years, the town utility can purchase the energy farm for an estimated cost of about $6 million.



The Madison array is one of several planned or in-development solar arrays around that region of Maine.