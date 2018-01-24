Lawmakers Consider Bill to Adopt Gender-Neutral Language for Town Officials

Many Maine towns are governed by boards of selectmen. Lawmakers are considering a bill to change those references in state law to selectpersons.

“The term selectman is antiquated in contrast to the more appropriate term selectperson," says Rep. Richard Malaby, the bill’s sponsor. "This is especially true given the increased participation rate of women in our state and local government.”

Supporters of the proposal, including Hancock Selectman Randy Ewins, say the current terminology should be made gender-neutral, given the growing number of women who serve on local boards.

“To still utilize a gender specific term to identify any position in business or government, especially one of leadership, is archaic and inappropriate,” says Ewins.

The cost of changing references to selectmen in state law books all at once would be significant, so the new term may be phased in concurrent with the adoption of other legislation.