Lawmakers Enact $105 Million Transportation Bond

The Legislature has enacted a $105 million transportation bond that the voters will consider in November, but a bond for research and development and one to fund student loan debt forgiveness failed to get enough support. Both are tabled in the House.

“We could have let it go today or we could let it stay there to give it another chance when we come back on Aug. 2, to anticipating some vetoes that will be on our desk,” says Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Senate President Mike Thibodeau says an honest effort will be made to reach a compromise on the bonds before lawmakers return Aug. 2 to consider vetoes Gov. Paul LePage is likely to make.

“All concerned parties will be at the table to discuss it, if we can find common ground we can get it passed. The good news is we did get the transportation bond passed today,” he says.