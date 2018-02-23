Leaders to Decided if Gun Control Bills Will Be Considered This Session

In the wake of the Parkland, Fla. school shootings last week, Democrats in the Maine Legislature are hoping to introduce a number of last-minute gun control bills next week, including a ban on “bump stocks,” devices that are used to boost the performance of semiautomatic rifles. However, one Republican leader says it’s too late in the session to take up such major legislation.

Leaders from both parties will meet next Tuesday to decide which, if any “after deadline” bills they will allow for consideration this session. In addition to the bump stock ban, House Speaker Sara Gideon and some fellow democrats are also drafting a proposed ban on high capacity ammunition magazines, an improved background check process and a proposal to raise the age to buy a firearm to 21.

“I have thought about and worked on almost nothing but this since last Wednesday and it is my absolute top priority above everything else that we do here,” says Gideon.

Gideon says that she is also drafting so-called “red flag” bills, which are under consideration in Florida and other states. An example of such a bill is that it would allow a parent or other family member to go to court to block the ability of a person to buy a gun if that person is exhibiting troublesome behavior. A different version would allow law enforcement to seek such an order.

“So there is different ways that can be put together but that is one of the things that we will be introducing,” Gideon says. “We are working right now to put the legislation together.”

Gideon’s announcement to the House Democratic Caucus Thursday that she was working on gun violence measures for this session drew a standing ovation. There is also support among democrats on the Senate side, but Assistant Senate minority leader Nate Libby acknowledges that it won’t be easy to move some of the proposals forward.

“To convince Republicans and some Democrats about taking some action on this issue we have to make the case that changes that we are proposing do not impact their constituent’s ability to possess firearms legally and responsibly,” says Libby.

Senate Republican leaders put out a statement saying they are undecided on the bump stock ban bill, and they were not available to answer questions about other legislation that is being drafted. House Minority Leader Ken Fredette from Newport in Maine’s second congressional district says house Republicans do not want to consider any legislation this session that limits the ability to buy a gun.

“House republicans, which are largely in the second district, understand that we have a strong hunting tradition here in Maine, and I think they recognize that we also have a strong tradition of responsible gun ownership, so I don’t see the House republicans supporting any ban or further restrictions on gun ownership in Maine,” Fredette says.

Fredette also says it is too late in a session that’s already laden with major unresolved issues to add to the workload.

But there is one proposal that could gain some traction within both parties. Speaker Gideon says that could take the form of a school safety study group comprised of second amendment supporters, gun control advocates, and school and law enforcement officials which would deliver its recommendations to the next legislature.

“We have to recognize we live in 2018,” Fredette says. “We have people out there who may or not be dangerous to our children. We need to put that first. But I think that means we need to go, to tighten security in our schools.”

This is likely only the first attempt to get more gun measures before this legislature for action. More are expected to emerge before the session ends in April or May.