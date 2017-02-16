Legislation Would Ban Higher Insurance Rates for Seniors

Last summer, Progressive stirred controversy by asking to raise auto insurance premiums for older Mainers based solely on their age. Legislation is before lawmakers to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa proposed clarifying language to the current law.

“Prohibition on refusal to issue solely because an applicant ages is 65 or over, and a clarification that the prohibitions against discriminatory rating practice apply to new applicants as well as existing insured,” he says.

Cioppa ruled against the company last year, and no other insurers have proposed such a change in rates.

The insurance industry opposed the measure at a public hearing, saying current law worked and no changes are needed.

Lawmakers will consider the bill later this session.