We speak with legislative leaders about the items making news this season. Among the front-burner issues: the effects on the federal government shutdown on state government; extending the moratorium on a comprehensive marijuana law; Medicaid expansion, ranked-choice voting, and, selecting which bond initiatives will come before the voters next election.

Guests: Erin Herbig, House Majority Leader, D-BelfastGarrett Mason, Senate Majority Leader, R-Lisbon Falls