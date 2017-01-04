Legislators Arrive in Augusta Facing Key Issues

AUGUSTA, Maine - Legislators have arrived in Augusta for a new session where they'll tackle issues from the state's opioid crisis to the rollout of marijuana legalization.



Legislators on Wednesday begin the task of delving through reams of proposed bills, as well as debating the fate of a privately-run psychiatric facility proposed by Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration.



LePage told WVOM-FM this week he won't call legislators names or pick on individuals.



Last year, LePage left an expletive-filled message for a Democratic legislator and asked him to make the voicemail public.



The state will spend months handling issues raised by the legalization of retail marijuana.



LePage's budget proposal to legislators is due Friday, and he wants to lower taxes on the rich to make up for a new surtax on Maine's highest earners.