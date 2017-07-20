Legislature Passes Bill to Establish Testing Facilities for Recreational Pot

Legislation that would move the state a step closer to recreational use of marijuana was enacted Thursday night, but it may face a veto.

The legislation would set up testing facilities in the Department of Agriculture to ensure that the quality of pot sold in the state for personal use meets minimum standards. Supporters argued the measure is needed so the facility is operational next year, when the citizen-passed law allowing recreational use of pot takes effect.

Rep. Teresa Pierce, a Falmouth Democrat, supported the bill.

“The worst thing we could have happen in this industry is to have people growing marijuana, wanting to sell it legally to people, for us to collect those revenues, and have testing bottlenecked up,” she said.

But opponents argue Gov. Paul LePage wants the testing done through the state liquor bureau instead, and that could mean a veto.

“The Department of Ag, at this point in time is not equipped or ready or able to do what this bill is asking them to do,” says Republican Rep. Jeff Timberlake of Turner.