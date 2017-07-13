Legislature's Appropriations Committee Acts on Scores of Bills

The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has made its recommendations on some 150 bills that have some sort of cost attached. The price tag adds up to hundreds of millions of dollars, but few are likely to finally become law.

Most of the bills were carried over to next January. Westbrook Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine is the committee co-chair.

“We will be back in session next January," he says, "we will be right back at it and we can take a look at these bills again and see if we can find funding for them.”

Unlike past years, no money was set aside in the state budget negotiations to fund individual measures. As a result, on some bills the majority of the panel voted to remove the projected price tag, or they found another way to fund the legislation.

And many that did pass face a likely veto from Gov. Paul LePage. The panel meets again on Monday to consider bills.